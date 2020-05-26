Fly home, if you can

Matheus Araujo de Medeiros, a sophomore studying economics, tried to return home to be with his family but met obstacles with canceled and infrequent flights.

He originally planned to return home for the summer, but as borders closed, plans changed. He began to worry he would either be stuck in the U.S., or if he returned home to Natal, Brazil, he wouldn’t be allowed to return to school.

“The United States is amazing, but when you have to stay at home, I’d like to be with my family,” Medeiros said.

Over a year has passed since he last saw them.

His friends left Rexburg, so Medeiros moved to Utah to live with his cousin and save money on rent and search for flights. He bought tickets to return home a few weeks prior, but not enough people purchased seats — the flight was canceled.

“Sometimes I thought I would never go back,” he said. “Many have the same fear I have.”

He purchased tickets for a new flight and worried it would be canceled again. The flight maintained its schedule, and he made it home just after Mother’s Day.

“I’m a little scared,” he said. “I don’t know if the government will … close the border.”

Medeiros continues to work and study remotely and has found comfort in being home.

“We can solve things from home,” he said. “We can keep things under our control.”