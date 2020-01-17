Flying high at the Slam Dunk tryouts

The tryouts for the annual Slam Dunk Competition will be held on Jan. 21 and 22. The tryouts will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and all students are welcome to tryout. They will be held in the Hart Main Gym.

“The Slam Dunk Competition is a high flying event that showcases the best dunkers, athletes and shooters BYU-Idaho has to offer,” said Clay Rogers, a junior majoring in biomedical science. “There are four main events: the three-point shooting competition, the shooting stars challenge, the assisted dunking challenge and the slam dunk event.”

Rogers is helping to coordinate the event.

While some want to coordinate, others are ready to compete.

“I want to compete, because it is fun, and I want the bragging rights,” said Kael Carlton, a sophomore majoring in biomedical science. However, others are afraid to compete.

“I don’t think I will compete. I am too afraid to lose,” said Anna Dayton, a freshman majoring in music education.

For those students that are afraid, Rogers has this to say to them:

“First, for those who just don’t want to try, you will never know how good you can be at something until you give it a try,” Rogers said. “Second, for those who are scared to fail, failure is a key to success.”

The competition has been running for over three years now.

Special practice times have already begun. They will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, email the Sports Center at sports@byui.edu or call them at (208) 496-7300.