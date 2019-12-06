Follow the star to the king

The BYU-Idaho planetarium closes out the fall semester with two showings of the “Mystery of the Christmas Star” in the month of December.

The planetarium will close for the semester break and will reopen Jan. 9. The only showings this month will be on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The first show serves as a grand reopening after its two-week closure to upgrade the projector system.

“We finally have our new projectors,” said Nonnie Woodruff, a senior studying physics and a planetarium operator. “This Thursday will be the first public show with the new projectors. Everyone is welcome to come and see the new planetarium projectors with this Christmas themed show.”

Similar to last month’s show, the “Mystery of the Christmas Star” provides more than a scientific perspective.

“I love that this show combines religion and science rather than separate them,” said Sariah Phipps, a junior studying physics and a planetarium operator. “It helps you see the Christmas star in a more detailed manner and helps you feel the Christmas spirit in a whole new way … By looking at the Christmas star from a scientific perspective, you can gain a greater understanding of God’s intricate creations and appreciate all that went into the announcement of Christ’s birth.”

According to the planetarium website, those in attendance will “see which of these signs in the sky could have been remarkable enough to cause the wise men to travel across the desert from Babylon to Bethlehem just to see a newborn King.”

“This show is about the Christmas story, the birth of Christ and the sign of his birth,” Woodruff said. “It is a good show to watch to get into the spirit of Christmas. Also, it proposes a few possible astronomical events that could be the sign of the Christmas star we read about in the Bible.”

Woodruff has always wondered about the identity of the Christmas star. The show validates her hypothesis.

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but the final proposed star is my favorite,” Woodruff said. “It offers an answer about the Christmas star that makes sense to me. I’ve been wondering ‘what could the Christmas star be?’ ever since I was young. This show pulls facts and history together to try and answer that question.”

Woodruff invites anyone to attend the show for $2 a ticket.

“It is very fitting to get into the Christmas spirit,” Woodruff said. “Also, it is a cheap activity to do while de-stressing during finals.”