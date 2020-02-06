Following a lead

Students can improve their writing through the “It’s (sometimes) Okay to Delay- Writing Delayed Narrative Leads” workshop.

Susan Walton, a communication professor, will teach a writing workshop on delayed leads on Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the Jacob Spori Building, in room 35.

“Good, well-written stories can touch us, motivate us, entertain us and inspire us,” Walton said in an email interview. “Using a delayed narrative lead is a way to provide important information to readers by presenting it as a story.”

Walton explains it is important for students to know how to write in different styles. Those who struggle with writing can benefit from coming and learning about creative ways to enhance their writing.

In Walton’s workshop, she will explain the difference between direct and delayed leads, which can create a variety of news and feature stories.

“As more and more news — and news outlets — compete for readers’ attention, writers need to find more compelling ways to engage and interest their readers,” Walton said in the email interview. “A delayed narrative lead is one way to capture a reader’s interest and entice her to read beyond the headline and get to the rest of the article.”

Drop in at this workshop on Feb. 6 and walk away with a greater understanding and ability to write.