Food trucks roll into Rexburg

We see them on our way to campus, on our way back from the store, on our walks through town. Are food trucks in southeast Idaho having a moment? We decided to hang around several mobile restaurants in Rexburg and document daily life through the eyes of owners and customers.

According to foodtrucknation.us, “food trucks are estimated to have reached $2.7 billion in revenue in 2017. Though this figure is still a small portion of the nearly $799 billion in expected restaurant sales for 2017, the estimate represents a sizable increase from its $650 million in revenue from just a few years prior and relative nonexistence in 2008.”

According to Forbes, the food truck industry is expected to grow by nearly 20% in 2019 as potential food truck owners can often count on lower startup costs than brick-and-mortar stores.

The growth, according to Forbes, may be due to the fact that food truck ownership is flexible, mobile, diverse and interactive. Owners are able to cater to multiple locations and respond to customer needs on the fly.

How do you feel about food trucks in Rexburg?