For the novice skier

The stinging feeling of ice-cold nose hairs has alerted Rexburg residents that winter is in full effect. While many might moan at the idea of being in a constant shiver due to the freezing temperatures, others are eagerly seizing their snow gear and charging towards the mountains to get to the top of the slopes.

Skiing is a popular pastime here in Rexburg. However, some don’t know what active skiers mean when they use lingo such as “crank down the dins” or “shred the gnar.”

“I wasn’t necessarily worried about making a fool of myself because I was pretty sure I was going to make a fool of myself,” said Olivia Giles, a first-time skier and a senior studying elementary education. “I was worried about holding people back. A lot of people I went with knew what they were doing beforehand.”

In a town full of skiers, those who lack the education or ability may feel at odds with peers. What type of gear should be rented? Where does a novice skier even begin?

Brandon Pilling, a junior studying political science and an experienced skier, spelled out exactly what a new skier needs before hitting the slopes: skis, boots, ski socks, poles, helmet, goggles, face mask, coat, gloves, good sweats and snow pants.

“That’s the whole outfit,” Pilling said. “Then there’s other stuff you can add on, but that’s what a basic skier needs.”

Finding the right boot size can be a complicated issue for some new skiers. If it is the wrong fit, according to Pilling, it can cause a lot of pain.

“It should feel snug, but it shouldn’t hurt you,” Pilling said. “If it’s too big, you get movement inside the boot while you’re skiing. Your shins will start to bang up against your boot. You could get bruising or you will risk actually hurting yourself. If it is too tight, you’ll cut off circulation to your feet and you’ll lose feeling. You will start getting muscle pain.”

An article from telluride.net gives insight as to finding the right boot for a new skier.

“Usually it’s best to let your friendly ski tech choose a [ski boot] size for you. Don’t forget your poles. To get the right length flip one upside down and grab the pole just above the basket. Your arm should be bent at a 90 degree angle.”

A new skier can’t forget about the skis. Pilling explains that skis are set to weight and height.

“I would say typically if you rent from the resort you go to it’s going to be pretty decent stuff,” said Shelby Banks, an active skier and a freshman studying exercise physiology. “They will help you find what you need.”

Skiing can be a daunting task for a new-comer. However, having friends and resources, a novice skier can become advanced in no time. It all starts with knowing where to begin.

“Overall, it was a great experience,” Giles said. “I had a lot of fun, and it was definitely worth it.