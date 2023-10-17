As twilight descends on the town of Rexburg, the chilling whispers of fall beckon visitors to a singular attraction: The Straw Maze and Haunted Forest.

A key figure emerges from the shadows of the Haunted Forest, Greg Schneider, the “haunt manager,” who orchestrates an eerie experience for thrill-seekers.

“It’s not just about the scare, it’s about the experience,” Schneider said.

The Straw Maze, situated at 7600 S. 2000 W., offers a maze for families and college students.

Open Monday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday from noon to midnight, the maze is described as fun and challenging. Yet, the maze is only the beginning.

For those in search of adrenaline-pumping experiences, the Haunted Maze and Haunted Forest promise heart-stopping moments.

The Straw Maze is accessible at $8 for ages 12 and above, children between 5-11 are charged $6. Those brave enough to enter the Haunted Maze or the Haunted Forest must part with $15, regardless of age. For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate scare package, a combo ticket is available for $25, granting entrance into both haunted attractions. A season pass, priced at $75, offers unlimited admittance to all three attractions. Kids 0-4, dubbed as “Tiny Tikes,” enjoy free entry.

For visitors’ convenience, the ticket booth accepts cash, debit and credit cards. It’s worth noting that while enthusiasm is encouraged, pets aren’t.

Connecting with The Straw Maze and Haunted Forest is just a click or call away. Enthusiasts can glean up-to-date information by liking the company’s Facebook page. Further inquiries can be addressed by calling or texting 208-656-4449.

Beyond the thrills of navigating through bales of hay and evading lurking spooks in the forest, there’s a new adventure at The Straw Maze and Haunted Forest — axe throwing.

The Straw Maze and Haunted Forest also features an escape room — groups enter to decipher clues, solve puzzles and ultimately find their way out.

As the evening wind rustles through the haystacks and a distant scream echoes, Schneider shares how he recruits scarers for his Haunted Forest.

“We work very much on the college schedule, so we’ll open it up around July, and then we really do our big hiring push at the end of August or early September,” Schneider said.

When asked for a closing remark to share with the Eastern Idaho community interested in Halloween events coming up Schneider expressed confidence in his creation.

“We think of ourselves as the scariest haunt in Idaho,” Schneider said.

“Talking about people’s reactions after making them scream and jump three feet in the air is the best part of working there,” said Nicole Evans, a BYU-I junior and Haunted Forest scarer.

To experience a small snippet of the horrors that the Haunted Forest contains, scroll down to see photos of the Haunted Forest. From creepy clowns to terrifying monsters, there’s something to scare everyone at this haunted attraction.