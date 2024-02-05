On Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Thomas E. Ricks Building, Matt Berrett will speak at BYU-Idaho.

Berrett worked for the CIA for over two decades, co-founded the Center for Anticipatory Intelligence at Utah State University and is the director of Analytics at USU’s Space Dynamics Laboratory.

During his time with the CIA, Berrett served in various leadership positions, his last being the Agency’s assistant director.

The event will be hosted by BYU-I’s Political Affairs Society whose announcement reads, “Mr. Berrett will discuss his career in government as well as provide an analysis of the current geopolitical situation.”

The event will be held in Ricks 173.