Stephen Clark, a former religion professor at BYU-Idaho, passed away Sunday.

Clark was born May 16, 1944, in Salt Lake City. From 1963-1965, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. According to his obituary, during his mission “his love for sharing the gospel grew into a fire that burned throughout his life.”

On June 22, 1966, Clark married Ruth Ann Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple. They have been married for 57 years. The Clarks have nine children, seven sons and two daughters. They have 40 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Clark devoted 50 years of his life to teaching in the Church Education System; 33 of those years were spent inspiring students at Ricks College and BYU-I.

“Steve will be remembered for his kindness to all, his willingness to serve others; especially his family, and his stalwart example and testimony of Christ,” states his obituary.

Five years ago, Clark gave a devotional for BYU-I students and faculty. He talked about the importance of eternal families and living close to the Savior.

“This world was created for family and cannot continue its existence without family,” Clark said in his devotional address, “The family must prevail.”

During his address, Clark invited his wife to sing with him. The congregation hummed along as they sang their family’s rendition of Mosiah 4:9-10, sung to the tune of Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.

The funeral service for Stephen Clark will be held at the Rexburg Idaho Stake Center, Monday at 11 a.m. There will be two viewings, one will be held Sunday 5-7 p.m. and the second will be conducted just prior to the funeral services, Monday 9-10:30 a.m.

In honor of Clark’s work, his family has set up a memorial scholarship fund at BYU-I. Donations can be made via the “Steve Clark BYUI Memorial Scholarship Fund” GoFundMe page.