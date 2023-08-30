A 25-year-old former BYU-Idaho student pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to two counts of video voyeurism.

Tyler George Morgan was arrested earlier this year after police say he admitted to using a camera disguised as a wall charger cube to record videos of a roommate in the roommate’s bedroom. Morgan also reportedly admitted to using a camera disguised as a shower hook to spy on another roommate.

In exchange for Morgan’s guilty plea, Madison County prosecutors agreed to not file any additional charges of video voyeurism for videos found on the electronic devices taken by the Rexburg Police Department during the investigation. That is unless law enforcement finds evidence of disseminated material or material that depicts minors.

The state will recommend a total unified sentence of five years. Two and a half of those years are fixed and cannot be reduced.

