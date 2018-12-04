Former BYU-Idaho faculty member appointed to Idaho Supreme Court

Sharing is caring!











A former faculty member of BYU-Idaho has been appointed to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court by Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter Friday, Nov. 30.

Judge Gregory Moeller was chosen to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Joel Horton. He was placed on the list earlier this year as one of the four finalists nominated to Idaho’s Highest Court. Moeller has been serving as a district judge for the past 9 years.

“It was a great honor when Governor Otter appointed me in 2009 to serve the people of Eastern Idaho as a district judge,” said Moeller in a news release. “Today, I am deeply humbled to have again earned the Governor’s trust and confidence. I pledge to do my best in this new assignment to serve all of the citizens of Idaho by upholding the rule of law and preserving the constitutional principles we cherish.

Prior to being appointed to serve as a district judge, Moeller was a partner in the law firm of Rigby, Thatcher, Andrus, Rigby & Kam, in Rexburg.

While as a district court judge, Moller has presided at over 50 trials and presides over the Upper Valley Mental Health Court and serves on five Idaho Supreme Court committees, including the faculty for training new judges.

Moeller taught as an adjunct professor at BYU-I teaching law for one semester.

“This was without a doubt my favorite class at BYU-I, but I have heard it’s a nightmare if you take it from anyone else,” said one student on the website RateMyProfessors. “I loved Bro. Moeller! I always looked forward to coming to his class, he knows so much and gives the greatest examples and feedback.”

Moeller is expected to leave Rexburg sometime in January 2019 to serve his position in Boise, Idaho.