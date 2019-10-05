Former BYU-Idaho President Kim B. Clark released from Quorum of the Seventy

Former BYU-Idaho President Elder Kim B. Clark was released as a General Authority Seventy and granted emeritus status during the Saturday Afternoon Session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.

Clark’s time as a General Authority Seventy began when he was sustained on April 4, 2015. At the time of that call, he had been the president of BYU-Idaho since 2005 and served as a member of the Fifth Quorum of the Seventy, Idaho Area, from 2007 to 2014.

Clark was born in Salt Lake City on March 20, 1949, and turned 70-years-old this Spring. In the Church, those serving as General Authority Seventies are generally released the October following their 70 birthday. Once their release at that time they are granted emeritus status. The men remain General Authorities with emeritus status but relieved from their active service.

Along with Clark, Elders Wilford W. Andersen, Lawrence E. Corbridge, Claudio R. M. Costa, Bradley D. Foster, O. Vincent Haleck, Donald L. Hallstrom, Steven E. Snow and Larry Y. Wilson were released and granted emeritus status.