Former BYU-Idaho student found career in mental health

Framed pictures of moon phases hung on the walls of Tyler Pond’s office. A small fish tank inhabits the top of a bookshelf next to his desk. The room is a safe place for clients to talk about their troubles.

Pond, a BYU-Idaho alumnus, is a psychiatric physician’s assistant at Pearl Health Clinic in Ammon, Idaho. His time at the university helped him get to where he is today.

When Pond was a senior at BYU-I, he grappled with deciding what to do with his career. After discovering the physician’s assistant career path and the flexibility it provided, he talked with Brother Greg Klingler, a physician assistant and a public health teacher for the university.

“He suggested trying CBRS (Community Based Rehabilitative Services) work,” Pond said. “So, I did that for two years — full time, part-time — and also waited tables on the side to make ends meet.”

The Community Based Rehabilitative Services program helped introduce Pond to the vibrant world of mental health services. That, combined with the clusters he took — child development, family dynamics, parenting, and coaching —helped prepare him for his career. After being employed for two years as a CBRS worker, Pond went on to Physician Assistant school.

The flexibility of the career is what drew Pond into the program.

“You could do anything from surgery, women’s health, psychiatry, general practice, internal medicine, emergency room; pretty much any specialty that a physician does, you can do as well,” Pond said.

Pond stated that most PA’s only stay at one job for five years before switching to a different specialty.

“You can switch,” he said. “You don’t have to go back to school to switch the career path. That’s what appealed to me the most.”

What does the future hold for Pond? He’s not sure.

“Oh man, I have a lot of dreams and goals,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind being a professor one day, be that 30 years from now. Maybe getting my doctorate in physician assistant.”

For Pond, the world holds an infinite number of possibilities. He has also thought about being a lawyer, an author, a businessman, and more. But for now, he will just take it one step at a time, helping clients on their mental health journey.