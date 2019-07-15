Former BYU-Idaho student pleads guilty to sex crimes involving teenager

A former BYU-Idaho student from Oregon pleaded guilty Monday to several sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

Connor Hammond, 21, pleaded guilty to felony rape where the victim is under 16 and two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two felony counts of lewd conduct.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found a car with Hammond and the girl stuck in the snow outside of Beaver Dick Park on Feb. 26. Deputies found a used condom wrapper on the floor of the vehicle and learn that the two had engaged in sexual intercourse. The victim was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital by her grandfather for a sexual assault exam.

According to documents, Hammond said he knew the girl was 14. He initially denied he had done anything wrong but admitted that he and the victim had several previous sexual encounters.

During the hearing Monday, Hammond told District Judge Steven W. Boyce he had intercourse with the victim and engaged in other sexual activity with her.

Hammond is set to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

Rape of a victim under 16 holds a minimum of one year to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. The two lewd conduct charges carry up to life in prison and up to $50,000 fines.

Because Hammond pleaded guilty to sex crimes, he may be required to register as a sex offender upon sentencing.

This was published by EastIdahoNews.com and used here with permission.