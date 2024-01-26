Former BYU-I student died in an automobile crash on Highway 20 in Idaho Falls. The Idaho State Police responded to the scene when the collision occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Idaho State Police reports, the accident occurred on eastbound U.S. 20 at milepost 308 in Idaho Falls.

Victims of the accident included 21-year-old, Chad Nelson, a former student and a 43-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been announced to the public.

Idaho State Police stated that Nelson was driving westbound in a 2008 Ford Mustang. Meanwhile, a man, 43, driving a 2015 Freightliner was headed eastbound on the U.S. 20. Attached to the Freightliner was a propane trailer being pulled.

Police say he drove across the median into the eastbound traffic.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain said that the Mustang lost control and failed to maintain the lane of travel.

Both vehicles burst into flames after the collision occurred. The Idaho Falls Fire Department was on the scene. They contained and extinguished the flames not long after arriving, but as of Thursday, one of eastbound lanes still remains closed.

Bonneville County Coroner, Rick Taylor, told East Idaho News that Nelson died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Freightliner driver’s condition is unknown to the public, as he was taken to the nearest local hospital for treatment of his injuries.