Former student placed on probation after pleading guilty to charges stemming from drug bust

A former BYU-Idaho student who was charged with felony drug possession was placed on probation Monday.

Dallin Elliott, 20, was placed on three years of felony probation by District Judge Jon Shindurling after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana greater than three ounces. Shindurling withheld the judgment, meaning if Elliott is successful on probation the charges will be removed from his record.

Elliot was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in December after the Rexburg Police Department found cocaine, marijuana in multiple forms, 80 vape cartridges containing THC, prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars in cash, laptops, phones, packaging and other drug-related material in Elliot’s apartment.

Elliot’s roommate at the time was 21-year-old Trey Hill, who was also arrested is facing four felony drug charges in addition to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court proceedings are still underway for Hill and his charges.

As part of a plea agreement made on Feb. 4, Madison County prosecutors amended Elliott’s felony charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute to a felony possession of marijuana charge. They also dismissed the misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

Sean Bartholick, Elliott’s defense attorney, said at Monday’s sentencing that his client is just a young man who has got caught up in poor choices with a friend. He said the six days Elliot spent in jail was a wake-up call for him to change his path.

Both Madison County prosecutors and Bartholick suggested Elliott be placed on probation with a suspended prison sentence. However, Shindurling said he wants Elliott to go through probation to get the felony off his record. He said if Elliott can adhere to the conditions of probation he will be a lot better off in life.

“I have gained a much deeper appreciation for the law,” said Elliott at his sentencing.

Elliott will also be required to pay a $500 fine and complete 100 hours of community service. If approved, Elliott will be able to complete his probation at his home in Missouri or in California were educational opportunities await him.

“Go and do well,” Shindurling said as Elliot left the courtroom.