Matt Smith, the founder of Pizza Pie Cafe and Red Rabbit Grill, will be opening a new restaurant called Sparks Barbecue, with Chris Sparks, the restaurant’s namesake, and Jacob Muller, the managing partner of Red Rabbit Grill. As they launch, orders will be exclusively available over DoorDash.

Sparks will open the second week of January and will feature various barbecue entrees, inspired by what Muller called a “barbecue binge” the three business partners went on in April 2023 in Texas.

“We talked to managers and we talked to crew of the barbecue places just to try to glean as much information from them as we could and they were all really nice and super helpful,” Muller said. “And we took that information and … when we got back we started perfecting our own processes from what we learned there, changing what we already knew and then making it our own.”

The final product of these processes can be found below in the Sparks Barbecue menu.

As the restaurant begins it will operate as a ghost kitchen meaning orders will only be taken online. However, Muller says they hope to implement curbside delivery among other innovative services that will add to the overall experience.

“That’s kind of been our goal, is to give the people that order our food an experience,” Muller said. “To get hints of the Texas barbecue and the southern barbecue.”