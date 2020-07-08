Four days of Disney

The year started off with Australia catching on fire and a global pandemic. Shortly after, murder hornets were thrown into the mix, then riots and protests around the world. It has been an interesting year to say the least. Even in the midst of global upheaval though, there are ways to stay upbeat.

The Disney Parks Blog has a section called Disney Magic Moments. According to the website, the purpose is to bring “virtual pixie dust” to their fans across the world. They do so by posting Disney themed activities people can try at home. The website has everything from Disney recipes to crafts and even costume ideas.

Since I could use all the magic I can get, I decided to do something on the Disney website everyday for four days. In the process, I found myself practicing my animation skills, dressing up like my favorite Disney characters and even making meals I’ve only ever had at Disneyland.

Day 1: Pizza Planet

For years I’ve dreamed of going to the Pizza Planet that Woody and Buzz visit together in the first Toy Story movie. When I saw that one of the suggestions Disney gave was a Toy Story pizza party, I jumped at the opportunity to make it my reality.

Pro tip: If you are no Martha Stewart in the kitchen, make sure you invite someone who is. In my case, my mother came to the rescue. Together we laughed as we did our best to create Buzz Lightyear’s rocket ship. The steps included cutting the naan into the shape of a rocket, mincing the vegetables, then spreading the sauce, cheese and minced vegetables evenly throughout the pizza. We turned on our favorite Toy Story tunes and debated which Toy Story movie was the best. It was nice to spend quality time with my family and to talk about something besides pandemic updates.

Day 2: Disney Art

If you’re going to take a drawing lesson from one of Disney’s animators, start with something easy. My family and I laughed through our mistakes and after a while, decided to switch to Winnie the Pooh. A much better option for our skillset and we all felt a little better about ourselves.

My family, though apprehensive at first, were all smiles after our attempts at drawing Winnie the Pooh and Spider-Man. This activity was arguably the favorite out of all of our Disney Activities and reminded us all of our favorite Disney characters.

Day 3: Mickey Mouse Beignets

Every time I watch Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, my mouth starts to water as I watch Tiana make fluffy beignets covered in powdered sugar. The moment I saw the Mickey Mouse Beignets Recipe, I knew that I had to give it a try. Make sure you invite someone who has experience frying things. In this case, I invited my good friend, Marissa. She didn’t disappoint and neither did the beignets.

Don’t make the same mistake we did in starting the fried dough treats too late at night. The process takes a while. Regardless of the time, it makes for a delicious treat and a great activity.

Day 4: Dress up like a princess

Nothing will cheer you up quite like lounging around your house in your old prom dress, pretending to be Belle. There were lots of ideas of how to casually dress like Disney characters on the website, but I decided to go all in. The entire day I felt nothing short of elegant. My yellow, shimmery dress was definitely a step up from my normal quarantine uniform of over-sized t-shirts and sweats. To add to the vibe, I made sure to play Disney music all day long and even drank my beverages in our fanciest glasses. It was a much-needed pick-me-up.

As a heads up, when dressed as a Disney princess be prepared to receive confused looks when visitors come to your home.

Through this experience, I learned that even though there’s so much going on in the world, there are still opportunities to do enjoyable activities with your friends and family. I would recommend bringing a little bit of Disney magic into your home during this crazy year.