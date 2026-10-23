Four essential flash flood preparation tips for BYUI students

According to local weather alerts, a flash flood is forecasted to hit the Rexburg area starting around 9 p.m. tonight, and will last until 6 p.m. on Friday.

With autumn weather shifting quickly in southeastern Idaho, recent flash flooding across BYU-Idaho and surrounding student housing complexes has caught many students off guard. Taking preemptive precautions can prevent property damage and keep students safe.

Here are four steps students can take to prepare for flash flooding.

Exercise extreme caution when driving on local highways

Rapid rainfall creates hazardous driving conditions along the interstate and local Rexburg roads, where hydroplaning risks rise significantly during flash floods.

"It's scary. It's definitely a little bit nerve-racking to be on the freeway," said Samuel Jensen, a sophomore studying business management. "There's for sure some moments when all the cars had to park completely because flash flooding was happening."

Jensen, an Idaho native is aware of unpredictable weather and recommends slowing down and reducing distractions behind the wheel. He advises turning off your music and turning on your hazards, as well as going slower than you think you should.

Coordinate with property managers for emergency supplies

If water begins pooling near apartment entrances or walkway corridors, contact complex management immediately to request special equipment.

"We had to have the property managers and other people from the complex getting buckets or containers—anything to scoop out water so we could still be safe and get to our apartments," said Leah Baggiore, a freshman studying English. The flooding proved severe enough in some units to cause property damage before students could react.

"There were a couple of apartments that did get water in them, and for one or two, it even got back into the carpets pretty far," Baggiore said.

However, quick community action helped limit the impact on her own apartment.

"We were able to catch it pretty early, so it didn't make it far into the room, maybe only six inches or so, and we just laid a bunch of towels where it was coming in," she said.

Photo of Somerset basement apartments. Photo Credit: Alex Bigelow

Elevate electronics and personal belongings

Move high-value items, power strips, textbooks and electronic devices off lower shelves and floors. The last thing you need to get drenched is your school computer. Keeping cables and extension cords off the ground level reduces electrical hazards if standing water comes through doorways. Avoid keeping electronics by doorways, and make sure all windows are completely shut.

Clear walkway drainage paths

Keep outdoor stairwells, drains and entry paths free of debris such as leaves and trash. Blocked drainage grates can turn walkways into standing pools in minutes.

According to the Rexburg weather safety page, “[Flooding can] develop slowly or quickly. Flash floods can come with no warning.”

If exterior drains appear clogged or covered, report the issue to apartment maintenance or campus facilities before heavy pouring begins.

While unpredictable weather is normal in Rexburg, taking these precautions before the storm arrives can prevent significant property damage and ensure student safety at home and on the road throughout the weekend.