Four parts make one harmony

Beginning in the late 1800’s, African Americans tried their hand at combining gospel and folk music, harmonizing popular songs of the day. As white minstrel singers began enjoying this adaptation, they themselves put their own spin on it. Little did they know, this would be the beginning of what has become known as a ‘Barbershop Quartet.‘

The BYU-Idaho’s Center Stage will host the Barbershop Music Festival on Feb. 22 in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Building at 7:30 p.m. for any a cappella lovers.

According to the BYU-I Calendar, quartets throughout the surrounding area travel to Rexburg to participate in BYU-I’s Barbershop Music Festival. The event culminates on the final night with a guest performance by a special barbershop quartet invited by the University.

“It is seen as a very old fashioned singing style,” said Andrew Gordon, a senior majoring in university studies and a barbershop fan/performer. “While its roots are founded in the older traditions, barbershop music is very current and relevant.”

It wasn’t until 1910 when the phrase ‘Barbershop Quartet‘ was coined with the release of the song, Play That Barbershop Chord, finally giving a name to this previously unnamed style.

“It’s very gratifying and euphoric to have a carefree weekend of singing my favorite vocal style,” Gordon said.

Some people familiarize this type of music with Disney parks, but it means more to those who truly know and love the style.

“I like to go just because I love music,” said Isaac Briggs, a sophomore studying communication. “They sing some notes that just make my hair stand. Music has always been a very personal and special thing for me.”