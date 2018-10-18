Four ways to prepare for winter

During the fall, chilly weather is the norm at BYU-Idaho. With winter just around the corner, here are four ways to best prepare so that you don’t freeze when it comes.

1. Be prepared to bundle up.

Bring out your warm, fluffy winter coat and those bulky, waterproof snow boots. Grab a matching pair of gloves, a hat and a scarf.

“To better prepare for winter you need to have Siberian warm clothes, snow boots, and the ability to prevent bloody noses on a weekly basis,” said Jadriene Steele, a freshman majoring in international studies.

The cold weather and wind may cause bloody noses. It is also recommended to wear multiple layers. Consider buying thermals or tights you can wear under your clothes.

“I would recommend students wear sweaters with jackets on top,” said Conner Nef, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “The jacket would block the wind while the sweater would provide warmth.”

2. Be aware that the weather can affect driving conditions.

Watch weather reports and plan travel accordingly. Ice and snow may make the roads slick. The weather can make it harder to see while driving.

Take necessary precautions by buying snow melting window wash, or buying a dusting and scraping tool to remove snow and ice off your windshields. Be cautious at crosswalks to ensure you can stop in time when pedestrians are crossing, and remember to look both ways before continuing on.

In their article about surviving a Rexburg winter, the local website, explorerexburg.com, cautions each BYU-Idaho student to “Be a smart pedestrian.” Pedestrians need to be more cautious while crossing streets during the winter.

According to explorerexburg.com, “When you’re walking to or from campus be sure to follow mother’s advice and look both ways before crossing the street.” Understand that it may be harder than usual for cars to stop due to the road’s conditions.

3. Be prepared for a storm or emergency.

Have an emergency kit with canned food, bottled water, batteries and a flashlight in case power goes out from a storm or the weather.

More ideas for emergency kit supplies can be found at cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.html.

Check out I-Prepare. I-Prepare is an emergency preparedness campaign that informs students, employees and members of the community surrounding BYU-Idaho how to act during several emergency situations. Information about preparing for and staying safe during a winter storm and other winter weather events is available on emergency.byui.edu.

4. Don’t forget the small things that make winter fun.

Stock up on hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, fuzzy socks, sweaters and spiced pumpkin-scented candles. Cozy up with a friend or significant other in a warm blanket to watch your favorite Hallmark holiday movie. If there’s snow, get sleds and snowboards and invite some friends along. Make snow angels and build a snowman.

Even with the cold and finals ahead, remember, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”