Four years in prison for Connor Hammond

Connor Hammond, a former BYU-Idaho student who plead guilty to felony rape and two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor in July, was sentenced to four years in prison Sept. 9.

According to a previous Scroll article, Hammond and the 14-year-old girl were found near Beaver Dick park on Feb. 26, when deputies searched Hammond’s car and found a used condom and wrapper. Hammond was then taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for questioning where he remained on $200,000 bail.

According to documents, Hammond said he knew the girl was 14 and initially denied any wrongdoing.

Hammond has been sent to four years in prison with a possible maximum sentence of 10 years. He must also pay a $1000 fine, a $5000 fine to the victim and restitution, according to eastidahonews.com.