Frankfurt Germany Temple to reopen after four years

The public is encouraged to visit the remodeled Frankfurt Germany Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Frankfurt Germany Temple is set to open its doors for tours starting Sept. 13 to Sept. 28, excluding Sundays, according to the Church’s newsroom. The public may make reservations for tours at templeopenhouse.org.

The rededication will be held on Oct. 20 in three sessions. Before the rededication, there will also be a youth devotional with senior Church leaders on Oct. 19.

As reported by the Church of Jesus Christ Temples: Frankfurt Germany, the temple closed for renovations in 2015. Some of those renovations included overall enlargement and a new underground baptismal font.

The Frankfurt Germany temple was originally the fifth temple in Europe and the second in Germany, following the Freiberg Germany Temple. During the original open house for the Frankfurt Germany Temple in 1987, more than 70,000 people visited the site.

Today, there are more than 40,000 members of the Church in Germany in 159 congregations, as stated in the Church of Jesus Christ Newsroom.

Courtesy photo from the Church’s newsroom.