National parks all over the U.S. will open their doors for free admission this Saturday. The public can enjoy this in honor of National Public Lands Day.

This is one of five yearly free entrance days and will be celebrated nationwide. There are over 400 parks and 2,000 federal recreation areas that people can visit and explore.

East of Rexburg, Grand Teton National Park offers a variety of hikes. Yellowstone National Park gives visitors the chance to see wildlife and geographical wonders up close; the park is about an hour’s drive from the town.

Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve will also welcome visitors for free. The preserve offers several hikes and cave trails. It is just under a two-hour drive west of Rexburg.

The entrance waiver does not include in-park expenses such as camping, boating or tours.

National Public Lands Day “celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits,” according to National Parks Service.

National Public Lands Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September and was established in 1994.

This year national parks will also open on Nov. 11 to celebrate Veterans Day.