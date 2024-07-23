Fifty-two weeks of the year, parkrun hosts a free 5k around Riverside Park by Rexburg Rapids on Saturday mornings. Runners meet no matter the weather at 8 a.m. May-September, and 9 a.m. October-April.

“It offers an opportunity for all the local community, regardless of age or gender, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy the outdoors and get physically active,” according to the parkrun website.

Several people attend the race on almost a weekly basis. People will use the 5k as an opportunity to walk their dogs, get outside with young children and take a chance to get involved with the community.

Since the race is free, parkrun is headed by volunteers who handle the course set up and take down each week.

Shay Higley has been volunteering and running in the parkrun for about a year.

“If you don’t volunteer about 20-25% of the time, you’re not going to have a healthy part in the community,” Higley said.

Higley explained that everyone who registers gets a personal barcode a volunteer scans after each race to keep track of their time and placement. After scanning, the parkrun website keeps a log of all the data.

Participants and volunteers can earn milestones on their profile, for each 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500 5k they complete. An option on the parkrun shop also opens for a t-shirt with the number of events completed after reaching a milestone.

One of the volunteers started attending when her sister’s professor offered extra credit for anyone who did the course. After that, she decided to turn it into a volunteer project for school.

There have been several activities since Joe Jones brought parkrun to Rexburg just over two years ago. For the program’s second anniversary, the city of Rexburg opened the Rexburg Rapids pool, and the 5k ended with a splash when the group cannonballed into the water.

To find future activities and more information about the group, visit their Facebook page, or the official parkrun website.