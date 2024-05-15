Local vendors and community members gathered at the Madison County Fairgrounds for Rexburg’s first farmers market of the summer on Friday.

The total 33 booths offered everything from bracelets to farm eggs.

Charity Hepworth, a junior at BYU-Idaho studying art illustration, sold her Chinese digital art pieces and her grandfather’s illustrations of birds and temples.

This was the first time Hepworth had sold her own art as a vendor.

For several years now, Hepworth has been inspired by Czech artist Alphonse Mucha’s art pieces.

“I just was inspired by different artists to do different things,” Hepworth said.

Another student taking part in the market was Mayleigh Barth, a senior studying special education.

Barth is a part of the Tri-Ed Society on campus.

The farmers market asked the society to create activities and crafts for the community.

Barth and society members handed out free flowers in honor of Mother’s Day.

The children created Mother’s Day cards to give to their mothers.

“If you can reach out to your community you should,” Barth said. “Let’s be a part of (the community) as much as we can … I have always loved coming.”

Some students came to browse and shop.

“The people are always really friendly. We like it because it’s a place we can bring our dog and there’s not a lot of those places in Rexburg,” said Emma Sargent, a senior at BYU-I.

The Posh Pooch Company is Sargent’s favorite booth. Sargent bought a potato-themed specialized dog bandana that slides over the dog’s collar for her Bichon Frise-Shih Tzu mix.

Sargent explained how the farmers market is a great date because it is a free event that supports local vendors in the community.

One local vendor, Cindy Lemon, sold sprouted wheat products, like flour. Lemon began exploring sprouted wheat options when she noticed how isolating her son’s gluten allergy was.

Lemon developed her sprouted wheat and flax flour combination about 10 years ago and discovered her son could eat it without any adverse reactions.

According to Lemon, since the wheat is sprouted the digestive system treats it like a vegetable instead of a grain.

“I wanted to find a product that he could eat, that we wanted to eat too,” Lemon said.

More information about Lemon’s sprouted wheat is available on her website.

In addition to produce and merchandise booths, there were about seven food trucks.

Clara Hernandez is one of the family owners of Tres Hermanas Mexican Snacks and More, a food truck at the event.

The Hernandez family started their business in St. Anthony after branching off from Tacos La Perla Tapatia Mexican Food to travel around Idaho for business.

They sell snacks and beverages such as:

— Tamales

— Tacos

— Street Corn

— Churro snacks

— Chocoflan

— Strawberries and Cream

— Choco-Banana

— Agua Fresca and Horchata

“We just want to kind of share more about our culture and our authentic Mexican style,” Hernandez said. “We like to put our love into our food.”

Jamie Ashcraft, the farmers market manager with one of her own booths selling produce and fresh eggs, predicted approximately 1, 200 attendees at Friday’s market.

The market will continue every Friday from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds through Sept. 27.