Departments and societies in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Animal and Food Science: Focuses on animal care, production of food animals and processing/preservation of animal foods. Food Science is simply the science of food – including its composition, quality, safety, microbiology, chemistry and processing.

Applied Plant Science: Prepares graduates with a foundation of artistry, technology and science for careers in horticulture, agronomy, crop and soil science and agricultural technology.

Biology: Provides a variety of classes for students seeking a degree in biology and for non-major students completing the four-credit Biological Science General Education requirement.

Health Services: Provides instruction for students pursuing majors and minors in the fields of healthcare administration, public health and occupational safety and health.

Human Performance and Recreation: Brings the skills to make a difference in the health of others whether it’s in a clinic, in the workplace or in the great outdoors.

Nursing: Cares for people through inspiration and professionalism; promotes high regards for quality, safety and collaboration; engages in the scholarship of the discipline and innovates health practice.

ROTC: Designed to produce highly qualified commissioned officers in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Army National Guard.

