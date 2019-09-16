Whether you are singing in front of a large audience or painting fruit, the College of Performing and Visual Arts has a variety of options for students to choose from.

The college is divided into four departments for students to explore: art, dance, music and theater.

The Department of Art

Did you always want the chance to display your masterpieces in a large art gallery? The Department of Art offers students to learn the basics and advanced techniques to create masterpieces of their own.

The Department of Art has four types of degrees: a Bachelor of Arts Fine Arts (BFA), a Bachelor of Arts in Art (BA), a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education Composite.

With a BFA, you can have an emphasis in two-dimensional studies, three-dimensional studies, graphic design, illustration or photography.

Within a BA, the emphases include art history, drawing, graphic design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking and three-dimensional.

The Department of Art is found in the Jacob Spori building. For more information on contacting the Department of Art, check the university’s website at http://www.byui.edu/art.

The Department of Dance

Dancing can be the start of a new adventure here at BYU-I. If you are interested in ballroom dancing, swing dancing or ballet, then the dance department has options for you.

Students can receive a bachelor’s degree in choreography and performance, or pedagogy through the Department of Dance.

The Department of Dance can be contacted through the university’s website at http://www.byui.edu/dance/.

Department of Music

BYU-I also provides opportunities for students to excel in music. Whether it be on the piano or singing, the university has a variety for students to choose from.



BYU-I provides a few different bachelor’s degrees in the Department of Music. These degrees include Bachelor of Art in Music, Bachelor of Musical Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Music in Music Education Composite.

The Department of Music can be found at the Eliza R. Snow building in room 246. They can be contacted through the university’s website at http://www.byui.edu/music/.

Department of Theatre

Were you meant to be the spotlight on stage and have the audience’s attention? BYU-I provides a real experience for students by immersing them in live action plays created from famous writers such as Agatha Christie and many others.



BYU-I provides degrees such as Associate of Arts in Theatre Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Education.

Within the Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies, you can emphasize in performance, children’s theatre, theatre studies and design/technical.

The Department of Theatre can be found at the Eliza R. Snow building in room 126. They can be contacted through the university’s website at http://www.byui.edu/theatre/.

Advice from students in the College of Performing and Visual Arts

Eden Orr, a junior studying fine arts with an emphasis in painting, said that it is okay to explore.

“You don’t have to stick with one thing when you go into it,” Orr said. “It’s good to have a goal with what you want to do, but don’t be closed off to other options.”

Orr has participated in all types of art, from basic painting to oil painting.

Orr said the university provides multiple ways for students to be successful in their chosen emphasis and that it was helpful for her to find the path she wanted to go on.

“I go to all of the art seminars and they are very informative,” Orr said. “I feel like here you can make a great start and make good connections that will prepare you further down the road.”

Jacob Adams, a freshman studying theater performance, recommends new students to have initiative.

“You have to find it for yourself,” Adams said. “Don’t hesitate for too long and keep pressing forward”.

Adams tells new students to always ask their professors for opportunities, whether it be in auditions or other departments.

“They know what it’s like and they can give you some good tips,” Adams said.

Adams also explained that there are many classes you shouldn’t look over because they can be applied to other classes, such as voice diction.

The College of Performing and Visual Arts offers multiple opportunities to try new things and explore.

“I love the program here at BYU-I because of all the new paths I discovered for my future career,” Adams said.

All departments are available for each student to explore and find their career choice. All faculty members and staff can be contacted through byui.edu.