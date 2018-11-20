Friends are Family

Coordinating a group of people to get together for Friendsgiving has never been an easy feat.

My first semester, I held Friendsgiving in my apartment, and there was maybe 10 people, which included my five roommates. We thawed the turkey in the bathtub, still in the wrapping, and squeezed six people’s cooking assignments between one oven and four burners on the stove.

And it was the best dinner we’d ever had.