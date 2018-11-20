Friends are Family

Coordinating a group of people to get together for Friendsgiving has never been an easy feat.
My first semester, I held Friendsgiving in my apartment, and there was maybe 10 people, which included my five roommates. We thawed the turkey in the bathtub, still in the wrapping, and squeezed six people’s cooking assignments between one oven and four burners on the stove.
And it was the best dinner we’d ever had.
The next year, I decided to reserve a floor in the amenities building of my apartment complex and invited nearly every friend I could think of and their significant others. 25 people showed up. I had friends bring decorations, Martinelli’s and a real, traditional Thanksgiving feast.
And that was the best dinner we’d ever had.
This year, I sat on my couch, realized November had arrived and questioned if I wanted to do Friendsgiving again. A few days later I sent out a group message. Why not?
Friday, Nov. 16 came and neither my roommates nor myself started cooking until 4 p.m. Friendsgiving was scheduled to start at 5:15 pm. Chaos.
By 6 p.m., Friendsgiving was in full swing. We started late, others came even later, and there were no decorations. But we had music and food. Some of the greatest friends I have. One couple brought their dog. Jambalaya and biscuits, street tacos, chimichangas and homemade guacamole, Peruvian food, butterbeer and store-bought desserts. A potluck to give any other Friendsgiving a run for its money.
And it was the best dinner I’ve ever had.