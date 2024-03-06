Every Thursday, BYU-Idaho hosts a Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) Night in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center for fans of fantasy and friends.

One of the Dungeon Masters (DMs) shares what the event entails and why they do it.

“For me, it’s being very creative as well as sharing it with everyone who comes across,” said Matthew Jensen, an avid D&D player.

Students play D&D together to enjoy the fantasy of the worlds they create and the social aspect of building a story. They also get to fight some goblins along the way.

The event features over 15 tables to choose from with various DMs. Additionally, there is a line for signups that extends beyond those tables, even before the event begins.

BYU-I understands the power of fantasy and companionship D&D brings to the table and has urged DMs to focus on the social aspects of the game. This helps to align with the focus and mission of BYU-I in creating a strong, disciple-led university.

“It’s this roleplaying game where the three main focuses are exploration, social, but also combat,” Jensen said. “Right now for BYU-I, they want us to focus more on social to be able to get to know other people as well as have an enjoyable experience.”

Dungeons & Dragons Night is paired with Game Night which also happens on Thursday nights but at a slightly different time. Game Night happens every Thursday from 7-10 p.m., and D&D is from 6-6:30 p.m. to allow for set up and to help facility services as shifting the tables takes extra time at the end.

