PHOTO GALLERY: From a dream to reality

Kambria Lunt, a senior studyingcommunication, presented her senior project at Thursday’s Communication Senior Showcase.

Each semester, this event showcases the graduating seniors’ semester-long projects and demonstrates the skills learned from their time in school.

For her project, Lunt created a business from the ground up. This business focused on making custom invitations for weddings and events.

“Throughout the semester I gained about 525 [Instagram] followers and I got 8 clients,” said Lunt.

Through this experience, Lunt recalls learning how to interact with clients, which was not something she knew much about.

Lunt will graduate in April and has plans to work as a social media manager in Seattle for Insight Pest Control.