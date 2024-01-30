Matteo Mitrovic is a man of no small reputation among those who know him.

If you caught an Idaho Falls Spud Kings game this season, you probably noticed how dominant the 6 feet, 4 inches tall defenseman was. It seemed like he had full control of the play every time he touched the ice — whether he had the puck or not.

Mitrovic’s dominance comes as no surprise when you realize the level of competition he has faced since a young age.

Back when most current USPHL players were competing for their local peewee teams, Mitrovic was on a different continent playing at the most elite children’s hockey tournament in the world, the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament. When everyone else was playing for their local AAA or high school teams, Mitrovic was competing against the best U20 players on the planet at the World Junior Championship.

At age 15, Mitrovic took the first major step in his hockey career, moving to Norway to play the game he loves for Skien IHK’s U18 and U21 teams.

“I had to learn how to cook, clean, wash my clothes and stuff like that,” Mitrovic said of his experience in Norway. “On top of that, I had to learn the language because I went to a Norwegian high school.”

Mitrovic left Norway two years ago, but he still says he’s “pretty fluent” in Norwegian.

“I still understand everything and am able to have a conversation and stuff,” Mitrovic said.

But that was not the first time Mitrovic left his home country of Austria to play hockey.

The Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament is not your average group of 10-to-12-year-olds chasing a puck around a frozen sheet of ice. The tournament, which has run since 1960, brings the best teams in the world to Quebec, Canada to compete for glory. It has featured more than 1,200 players who went on to play in the NHL. It has also featured Mitrovic.

“It was eye-opening,” Mitrovic said of his experience at the Quebec Tournament. “Seeing allthese different players at my age at that time and playing against them.”

Mitrovic’s Austrian peewee team won the tournament’s B-level championship. His favorite part was playing in front of 13,000 fans, all cheering either for or against him.

But the Quebec Tournament pales in comparison to the World Junior Championship.

The World Juniors is regarded as the second-most exciting international hockey tournament in the world, behind only the Olympics. Every NHL first-overall pick since 1991 has played in the tournament.

But Mitrovic’s experience at the World Juniors was different than that of almost every other player that has participated in the 47-year-old tournament.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down in 2020, the NHL spent an estimated $75-$90 million, according to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, creating two virus-free “bubbles” in which the teams could compete.

The bubbles, located in the downtown parts of Edmonton, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario, isolated players and staff from the rest of the world. Everyone entering the bubbles had to provide negative COVID-19 tests before entering, in addition to having quarantined themselves for two weeks beforehand. Everyone in the bubbles got tested every day and wore masks in social situations.

When the NHL had finished its playoffs, the International Ice Hockey Federation took over the Edmonton bubble to host the World Juniors. It was that year that Mitrovic played in the tournament.

“It was weird,” Mitrovic said. “There was a bus picking you up and bringing you to the destinations you had to go to. (You had to) avoid contact and (participate in) COVID testing every day, which was kind of annoying. But it had to be done.”

As challenging as that tournament was, Mitrovic appreciated all the perks of playing at such an elite event.

“It was pretty nice,” Mitrovic said. “You get taken care of, whether it’s sticks or equipment that breaks or whatever it is. You get good food.”

While the NHL managed to keep the virus out of the bubbles when it occupied them, the IIHF did not. After several games were canceled due to an outbreak, the IIHF postponed the January tournament until August.

Fortunately for Mitrovic, he was invited to return with Team Austria when the tournament resumed.

Austria managed to score just one goal in the four games it played in the tournament, but it was an unforgettable experience for the players involved.

Growing up in Graz, Austria, Mitrovic played more hockey on rollerblades than he did on skates. Even at the elite level at which Mitrovic played, there was only enough ice for a few sessions per week, so he and his friends would play on an asphalt pad in their neighborhood.

“I had a hockey net and everything and so I would try to shoot 100 pucks a day,” Mitrovic said.

He and his friends would play until the neighbors complained about the noise.

“Wewould hang around until 4 a.m. and just shoot pucks, play one-on-ones and stuff like that.”

Mitrovic models his game after Buffalo Sabres Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

“I think he’s a well-gifted offensive defenseman. He’s (a) good two-way (player),” Mitrovic said.

Being one of the best players in his age group from a respected hockey nation, Mitrovic has had the opportunity to play with — and against — some notable names. Remarkably, both his most skilled teammate and his most difficult competitor now play for the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL.

Mitrovic cited fellow Austrian Marco Kasper, who went eighth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, as his best teammate. He declared Swedish Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, the sixth-overall pick in 2021, as his most worthy adversary.

Despite having played at some of the highest levels of youth hockey, it was an unforgettable experience for Mitrovic to play for the Spud Kings this year.

Mitrovic started the season playing for the Connecticut Junior Rangers of the USPHL’s NCDC division, but when he realized that his expectations didn’t line up with the team’s plan, he requested a trade. The Spud Kings flew him for a visit, at which point he realized that, that was where he wanted to be.

Mitrovic specifically mentioned the rink and the coach as reasons why he wanted to play in Idaho. The new Mountain America Center, which holds 6,000 fans, sold out all but three games this year. Head Coach Marty Quarters has coached at many levels, including the USHL and the NCAA.

“He’s a great coach,” Mitrovic said of Quarters. “He knows his stuff.”

There were many things that Mitrovic appreciated about Idaho Falls, but perhapsthe biggest thing was the fans.

“We have the best fans in the whole league,” Mitrovic said.

He continued by saying that it’s a big responsibility to play in front of that many passionate people.

Mitrovic has not yet decided where he will play next season. He has one more year of USPHL eligibility before exceeding the age limit of 21. His ultimate goal is to get a scholarship to play in Division I of the NCAA, so he will take the route that gives him the best shot at accomplishing that.

For now, Mitrovic is focusing on getting stronger and improving the defensive aspect of his game.