From blouses and blazers to tops and crops, BYU-Idaho students to host the Fall Fashion Show

The BYU-Idaho apparel course students prepare to host the Fall Fashion Show on Saturday, Dec.14 at 6 p.m. The show will take place in the Hyrum Manwaring Center’s Ball Room. BYU-I is currently the only CES school to carry the apparel entrepreneurship major, offering the student body and staff the unique opportunity to be a part of this semesterly event.

The Fall Fashion Show provides a setting for fashion-related majors to showcase their designs for all to see. The designers will model their own original work. They have been crafting and creating the entire semester. Some designers may also choose to assign models.

Jill Sutton, a junior studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship, is a member of the show’s committee. She invites both men and women to attend the show. Attendees can expect to see the clothing of both genders on display.

“My personal mission is to help people find their own style,” Sutton said. “We want people to find what they are comfortable with while not being afraid to be different. People who come will be able to experience the joy of finding something new.”

This semester’s theme is Street Nouveau, meaning “New Street Fashion.” This is a more modern fashion style that carries a variety of designs.

According to the website Allevents.in, “The refreshments, catered by the Catering and Events majors will use the ‘Food Truck’ theme to enhance the Street Nouveau theme.”

Tickets are offered at $3 a person and are available for purchase online or at the Ticket Office.

“The Fall Fashion Show is a great way to be exposed to different styles and is a great source of inspiration,” said Wendy Triana, a junior studying in FCS apparel entrepreneurship.