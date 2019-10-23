From books to the mayor’s office: The BYU-Idaho student running for mayor of Rexburg

BYU-Idaho engineering technology student, Travis Brown, prepares himself as a new candidate for Rexburg’s mayor.

Brown grew up in Canada but has claimed Rexburg as his home for nearly eight years. He is passionate about politics and serving the community despite his lack of personal involvement in city government in the past.

Travis seeks to give back to the community as much as possible. For five years he has been one of the managers for the summer season of the Rexburg Farmers Market. Additionally, he and his wife both volunteer in programs that assist those in need, ranging from families to animal shelters.

Currently, he is involved as a building supervisor at BYU-I. Brown oversees the work done at the Student Health Center and the University Communications Building.

According to Brown’s website, TravisforMayor, he explains his values and platform, which includes transparency, inclusion and stewardship. He conveys that all work the mayor and city council do needs to be visible and shared through the public.

Brown believes transparency with the public is a necessity in order to build trust in the community. He wants to let citizens know where their money is going and how it is being used.

“I want people to be able to come to the city and see what is going on behind the scenes,” Brown said. “I hope it can build trust from city to citizen.”

Brown hopes to use social media to live stream city council meetings so that the community can be apart of the discussions taking place. He explains that many times citizens want to come to the meetings but are unable to because of inconveniences.

“Lives are busy, people are working and there are extracurricular activities going on, and people aren’t able to get to city hall,” Brown said. “With the technologies we have, it would be easy for people to pull it up on their phones.”

Brown explains that inclusion in the community is valuable for the mayor and city council to make decisions in the community. He believes the local government should make accommodations for individuals with special needs so they can participate in the community.

As well as being an active member of the community, he is a father to his daughter, Adeline. His motivation for inclusion in the community stems partially from having a special needs daughter.

He explains that in Rexburg there is one park with an adaptive swing for children with disabilities or special needs. Through Brown’s surveying, he learned that there is a big community of children or adults with special needs.

“I would like to help people feel involved in what is going on in Rexburg,” Brown said.

Brown explained that stewardship is important; revenue, resources, and property acquired and/or donated to the city should go to a budget designated to reflect the needs and desires of the community.

“If something was going to be done a little bit more, why not step up and take on that challenge myself?” Brown said.

Being the oldest of seven siblings, the death of Brown’s mother left him and his twin sister in charge of taking care of his other siblings while his father made ends meet. Because of this experience, he matured quickly. “I started working and having a job, ever since I was 14-years-old,” said Brown. “I’ve never not had a job and being involved taught me how to help other people.”

Brown explains that he has always been a leader and no matter what job he had, he always stepped up and gave it his all.

Although he is a younger candidate, he believes that with his perspective, he can help the community grow and increase the strong foundation set before him.

“I never turned down an opportunity to help make a difference,” Brown said. “At this time, I saw an opportunity and I’m going for it.”