Every year, in states around the country, legislators meet to discuss bills and resolutions — many of which will eventually become laws or amendments to current laws.

Idaho’s legislature is a part-time legislature, meaning that the legislature is generally in session from January to any time between March and May. The legislature convened on Jan. 8.

Idaho’s 35 districts each have two house representatives and one senator. The 70 house representatives and 35 senators are divided into committees where bill proposals are discussed. If approved, the bill will go to either the Senate or House floor where it is voted on again.

Among many other bills, some being discussed this year are: