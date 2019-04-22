From India to Idaho — a color festival for a cause

Sharing is caring!











One seemingly small moment can change the entire course of someone’s life. Not only their life, but the lives of those they interact with, according to the butterfly effect.

For Sridevi Kalanidhi, a junior studying architecture technology, that moment came while walking down the streets of her home city in Bangalore, India. As she noticed a blind couple with a small baby, she felt a connection with them and a responsibility to help. What began as a gift of baby food turned into friendship as Kalanidhi continued to help support the family.

“I think I was prompted to do that,” Kalanidhi said.

For the last three years Kalanidhi has been living in the United States, and as a student she struggles to provide for her personal expenses, let alone support the blind couple and their family in India. She said it was hard for her to make the decision to come to the U.S. for school.

“I thought about that so many times,” Khalanidhi said. “Who would be there to help them? But if I earn my degree, I’d be in a better position to help a lot of people.”

For this reason, she is hosting a color festival to raise funds for the family.

The color festival is a traditional Indian holiday known as Holi, celebrating new beginnings and forgiveness.

Tailoring that idea to fit the community has been a focus for Kalanidhi and those helping to organize the festival.

“We are not following a lot of the hindu rituals behind the color festival but more the concepts like having a bonfire- it symbolizes you burning your old feelings and thoughts- and then throwing around the colors to symbolize starting a new chapter. It is celebrated on the first day of Spring in India,” Kalanidhi said.

Event planner Callie Solomon is hopes that the Rexburg color festival will be become a tradition to bring together the community for years to come.

“(It is) something that we’re hoping will happen in Rexburg every year… For the college students it’s a great date night, plus we want to bring more people to Rexburg,” Solomon said.





Although the event is centered around the color throws (which will take place all day with hourly photo ops), other activities include a traditional fire pit, games, food trucks and a raffle with prizes including a truck, Apple TV and year-long zoo membership.

The event will take place on May 3 and 4 at the Teton Vu Drive-In. Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family. Thirty percent of the profit from the event will be donated to the family.

