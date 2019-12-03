From Morton to Rexburg: A move to the “big city”

Noise replaces the quiet and busy streets replace empty roads. Moving to Rexburg has placed Maddy Brigham outside of her comfort zone.

Maddy Brigham, a freshman studying public health, is from Morton, Washington. The population is 1,159, and her graduating class size was 38.

“It was nice to know most people in the town, but you really do know everybody’s business because of it,” said Brigham.

Seeing people that she knows on campus, as well as the smaller class sizes, helps Brigham feel at home.

“In Morton, we were able to get to know our teachers much better than larger schools,” Brigham said. “But it’s weird because some of our teachers grew up with our parents and some taught our parents.”

Coming from a small town, Brigham said that Rexburg feels like a big city compared to where she’s from.

“There’s definitely a lot more to do, more traffic, more people here than back home,” Brigham said.

There wasn’t much for her to do or places to go in Morton.

A bar, a gas station, a few restaurants and a grocery store are all the businesses her hometown has. The nearest Walmart and McDonalds are an hour away. Brigham said it almost feels like a luxury to have everything so close to her here.

With not that much to do in her hometown, Brigham filled her time up with school activities.

From being a class president, Future Business Leaders of America president, taking part in the Associated Student Body, robotics club, cheer and track, Brigham entertained herself with school.

“Compared to here where there are many things, at home, I had to figure out what to do,” Brigham said. “Other than school, most people participate in winter sports, and then in the summer, we hike and have bonfires. Typical country stuff.”

Moving to Rexburg has helped Brigham deal with change. Being here for the first time, she’s figured out new things to do — mainly involving her studies.

Brigham has her eye on the nursing program. She hopes to help and serve people for the rest of her life; she has a love for everyone.