From Mozart and modern, Allison Vest gives her piano performance

Allison Vest, a BYU-I alumna and the lead performer of a piano recital on Oct. 12 in the Eliza R. Snow Building Recital Hall, covered a variety of musical genres in her first performance of the semester.

“We range from baroque style to romantic,” Vest said. “From Mozart to modern.”

During Saturday’s recital, other musicians joined Vest in giving opera, clarinet and cello performances.

Vest said one of her favorite parts about performing is sharing the joy of music with people.

“It can teach you; it can inspire you; it can relieve someone of the pressures and stresses of everyday life,” Vest said.

She also mentioned that many people who attend these recitals in the past have left with lasting and impactful experiences.

“Some were amazed at how connected they felt with the music,” Vest said. “Others revealed that they were ‘blown away’ and ‘transformed in the hour’ of listening to similar recitals in concert.”

Daniel Dyer, a sophomore studying music, was one of many who attended the recital.

“My favorite part of these performances is the beauty from the high musical caliber,” Dyer said. “If I listened to [these] same songs at a lower caliber in a different setting, I would not get that same piercing feeling.”

Each act received an approving round of applause from the audience.

According to the recital program, Vest will next perform in Feb. 2020.