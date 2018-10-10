From Nigeria to Salt Lake

Eniola Ogundele, a freshman majoring in accounting, traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, and joined his family to watch the 188th Semiannual General Conference.

“It was nice hearing from the prophets,” Ogundele said. “Back home I listen to it and it’s still good, but seeing them face to face, it makes it real.”

Beam Deji-Olatunde, Ogundele’s family member, lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, and sees conference as a blessing and always tries to attend.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Deji-Olatunde said. “I think conference is a privilege that I don’t want to miss. It’s always my first option, even if I have several things to do. I want to consecrate this time to listening and pondering about the words of the leaders … I was trying to meditate and ponder over the choices of Martha and Mary when Jesus Christ visited them. One of them was very much preparing food, this and that, which is not bad, but the other sat at the feet of Jesus, listening. At the end of the day I could hear the comment from our Lord that we should do what matters most. So I looked at my schedule, because I had a lot of things to do this weekend, and remember I did back in college, too. I decided to do this first, and everything else would fall into place.”

Lariama Kallom-Olayemi, Deji-Olatunde’s sister, said she feels something special in the Conference Center.

“It’s always a privilege to be here, whether I have tickets or not,” Kallom-Olayemi said. “I have faith that if I come down, I’ll definitely get tickets … There’s a special feeling being here instead of being in my pajamas. It’s always a blessing to listen to our leaders and learn from what they have to say, to ponder and grow. The point of conference is to listen, learn and grow.”