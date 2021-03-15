From one struggling with pornography

The following quotes are a true story of a real BYU-Idaho student and their experience with pornography.

Pornography is closely compared to a drug when studying the brain and is notorious for changing people’s relationships and lives. However, there is hope in the journey to overcoming pornography as shared by marriage therapists and professors.

For many individuals, the opportunity to fuel curiosity and delve into the world of pornography comes at age 11, according to YouthFirst. Many times, it is mere curiosity that spurs a question and leads to an addictive answer. A BYU-Idaho student shares their story with a beginning such as this.

How were you introduced to pornography?

“I was bored during a family movie night, and I went upstairs and got on the computer. I remember it was during one of the scenes, it was like a mild sex scene. So I went upstairs and began to Google women. (I was) probably like 10 or 12.

“It kind of just kept going from there. I got more curious about everything, about women and sex, and I just kept on looking at more things. Women graduated to sex at some point. Most of it started out as like, sex facts, and then kind of progressed from there to actually viewing sex.

How have you seen pornography change you in your relationships with others?

“I think I became more secluded as a person. I kind of understood that what I was doing wasn’t right, for most of it, and I felt bad about that. So, I felt like I was a bad person in general. Because of feeling bad, and feeling like a bad person, I didn’t want to be with anyone else. Or relate to anyone else. I liked being private, being alone. That just kind of made it easier to become more addicted to pornography and not to have to deal with the negative sides of other relationships that I had.

How would you describe ‘the bitterness’ of your addition that you mentioned?

“Self-loathing is a good word. You just feel like you as a person are too weak to handle your own emotions. It’s not worth even trying sometimes to handle your emotions. You wish that you didn’t feel bad about it so you didn’t have to feel bad about yourself and the decisions that you make. You just mostly just want to be alone.

Is there anything that you feel like would have helped you overcome your addiction earlier on?

“Maybe I’m wrong, but I feel like if I got caught earlier, then I would have been more inclined to admit to myself that I had a problem and to reach out for help from other sources; to a bishop or a 12-step program or anything like that.

“I feel like that would have jumped started it earlier for me, which means I could have done better earlier. I never got caught. I just had a moment where I just knew that what I needed to do was change, and I had to suck it up and reach out to a bishop. I was helped from there.

What has been the reaction of others to your addiction?

“I haven’t shared with a lot of people, but the people I have shared it with have been very understanding and very well–receiving. Most of the time, they talk about how they have pornography addictions as well. With guys as well as girls that I’ve talked to.

How have you seen that change you?

“(Recovery) gives me a sense of self-worth that I didn’t have when I was in the more bitter parts of my addiction.

“There’s a difference between not caring about your pornography addiction, and struggling with a pornography addiction.

What’s something about pornography addiction you wish everyone knew?

“People who are recovering most likely won’t be successful the first 10, 20, 50 times they try to knock it. Recovery is not quick, but it is great. You just feel better about yourself as a whole. It’s easier to have good relationships. It’s easier to have meaningful relationships. And you’re able to focus on other things.”

What advice would you give to somebody who is thinking about talking to their Bishop or sharing their addiction with a family member?

“It is surprising the amount of strength you receive after you confess to someone. Just for me, I didn’t necessarily feel good afterward, I didn’t feel like I made the right decision at the beginning, but over a long–term period, it was remarkable the way I was able to see that I was handling my addiction easier. I felt like I had less stress on my shoulders, and I generally felt a little bit lighter. But that was not immediate. That took a while. Weeks.

Do you feel like it’s possible to overcome a pornography addiction completely?

“I think it’ll always be a part of me, that even when I completely recover, I’ll still have a temptation, or even like a small chink in the armor. And that sucks, but it’s OK. The problem is not the chink in the armor. The problem is if you let something come in, and that’s really what it means to be recovered if you focus and work really hard at not letting those types of things enter into you.

Would you consider yourself recovered?

“It depends on the day. Today, yeah, I feel like I’m recovered. Tomorrow? I don’t know, but today, yes, and I’m planning on tomorrow as well.”

Visit resources given by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Fight the New Drug. BYU-Idaho also offers counseling to those with a desire to change.