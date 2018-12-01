From page to fame

Emily Orr began drafting and sketching for hours each day, doubtful that she would succeed. Twenty-four days and 80,000 views later, Orr knew she produced something worthy of her senior showcase.

Orr set out to create and advertise her comic book, Medusa and Perseus, and present it at the Senior Showcase on Thursday.

Orr, a senior studying communication with an emphasis in visual communication, decided she wanted to take her love for Greek mythology and apply it to something that would reflect her own art style.

The characters in the comic book are Medusa, a monster with venomous snakes for hair that turned anyone to stone who looked at her and Perseus, a Greek hero famed for killing monsters such as Medusa. The story is a twist on the original Greek mythology tale.

“If I were to describe my story in one word,” Orr said, “I would have to say dramatic.”

Orr values a traditional art style which includes hand drawings and paintings. She took pride in drawing each page of her comic book from scratch.