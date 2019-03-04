From pen pals to learning to be an adult

Sharing is caring!











The following is from the daily Rexburg Police Log and is public record.

No, I don’t want a pen pal

“Police met with a citizen regarding receiving unwanted letters from the Post Office. Police called person writing letters asking to cease and desist. Police advised citizen to keep journal of unwanted letters. Person writing letters lives in Arizona. ”

A bad day at work

“Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a local business. Police arrived and found that the alarm was inadvertently set off by an employee of the business. No further action was taken.”

Just learn to be adults

“Police responded to a complaint where roommates could not get along. Police determined that there was no criminal activity and that learning to get along was a part of adulthood. Police advised both individuals that they needed to avoid each other and not to contact each other and respect each other’s privacy. ”

Unwanted house guest

“Police were asked to return a landline to a male in regards to questions he had about getting rid of birds that were nesting in the vents of his house. The male wanted to know if he could shoot the birds. Police called him back and advised him he could not discharge firearms in city limits. The male thanked police and then cleared from the call.”

Teens gone wild

“Police received multiple complaints of a pickup shooting airsoft guns and throwing fireworks at passing pedestrians. The vehicle was located with the help of one of the reporting parties. The vehicle was occupied with four males, three of which were juveniles. They were warned for disturbing the peace, assault, and battery. The juveniles’ parents were notified.”