If you study communication in school, people may frequently question that decision. They may tell you that there are no jobs in communication, so it’s not worth the time or money required to get your degree.

While that may be true for many people, Mario Miguel has never had trouble finding employment. Immediately after graduating, Miguel secured meaningful employment in journalism as a reporter for Church News, the official news organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

So, what’s the difference between Miguel and other communication graduates? Why did he get his dream job while others with the same degree struggle to find any jobs at all? The answer is simple: his portfolio.

Miguel, a BYU-Idaho alumnus, wrote for Scroll for almost two years, covering the Crime and Courts beat for most of his tenure.

“(My portfolio) really helped me to be noticed,” Miguel said.

One of Miguel’s most meaningful experiences with Scroll was covering Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial. He reported live from the courtroom throughout the trial, tweeting live about developments in the case and writing articles about updates frequently.

While at Scroll, Miguel published a series of articles entitled “No Greater Love,” featuring the stories of BYU-I and Ricks College alumni who passed away while serving in the military. The series won Miguel an award with the Idaho Press Club for column writing.

Now, Miguel covers everything from social media reviews of prophets and apostles to feature articles for Church News. One of his main focuses is the “In the Almanac” section of the Church News website, which boasts feature stories on past and current Church leaders, temples, the Church around the world and more.

During his time at Church News, Miguel’s favorite topic to cover has been the RootsTech family history conference which the Church hosts annually in Salt Lake City. He interviewed Lynne Jackson, president and founder of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation. He also interviewed a group of FamilySearch curators and wrote a feature story on them.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Miguel said when asked his most important advice for aspiring journalists. “Get to know the people around you and make those connections.”

Miguel hopes to continue his career progression and eventually become a political reporter for a national news station.