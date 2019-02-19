From the classroom to your kitchen

Sharing is caring!











Not all shopping lists are perfect. Sometimes, it’s easy to forget things a recipe needs. It’s such a pain to get back in the car and drive to Walmart just for one thing. Or, sometimes, cravings come up out of nowhere, but going to the store is not something you want to do.

Luckily for BYU-Idaho students, the Animal and Food Science Department has a store here on campus at the Science and Technology Center that sells eggs, apple juice and meat during the semester. All for an affordable price, the students in the Animal and Food Science department produce and sell all of the items for sale.

According to the BYU-I website, “Our eggs are all produced from our flock at the AgScience Center. Meat is produced by our students in our state-of-the-art processing facility.”

Quinn Tyler, a freshman studying exercise physiology, said he had no idea that the Animal and Food Science had a store at all, but after he heard about it, he is definitely interested.

Both the meat and eggs sales are located in the main entrance in the deli case at the STC. The store is based on the Honor Code, and there is a sign on top of the deli case where students state their name and tell how much they took and how much they paid for it. According to the BYU-I website, a dozen eggs and a bottle of apple juice is a dollar and meat varies in price, depending on what kind of meat is purchased.

Roo Davies, a sophomore studying food science, describes the process of making the apple juice sold at the store.

“We started from just a box of raw apples that we washed and trimmed for bad spots, then we put them through this industrial size juicer,” Davies said. “After that, we pasteurized the apple juice in two different ways: heat and UV pasteurization. Then we bottled it.”

After Davies and her classmates made the apple juice, they got to take some of it home, while the rest was sold at the store.

However, supplies are limited. If one brings cartons for five dozen eggs, then one can get a dozen eggs for free.