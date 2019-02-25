From throwing hot dogs to parking at jail

Sharing is caring!











The following incidents are from the Rexburg Police Log and are public record.

Suspicious eating uncovered

“Police were dispatched to check on a vehicle that was parked by a travel trailer in the LDS Summerwood parking lot. The vehicle had clothing hung over the windows and was running. Police located the vehicle and made contact with the occupants. The occupants were eating lunch and watching a movie on a cellphone. The occupants were not engaged in illegal activity. Police then cleared from the call.”

Don’t throw the hot dogs

“Police responded to a complaint where three juvenile males were throwing hot dogs out of a car at passing pedestrians. Police made contact with the three juveniles and their parents. The males were given a warning.”

Do I have rabies?

“Police were asked to return a phone call to a citizen who caught a feral cat and took it to the animal shelter. The citizen wanted to know if the cat might have rabies because they got some scratches on their hands when they were catching the cat. Police advised that they can only get rabies from animal bites. Police suggested that they clean the scratches really well and make sure they stay clean until fully healed. Police also contacted the animal ordinance officer to let them know of the cat being dropped off at the shelter so it can be properly taken care of.”

No valet parking at the jail

“Police responded to the Madison County Jail for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police arrived and spoke with an inmate who reported that their vehicle was missing from where it was left. Police followed up and found that the business who owned the property where the car was left had it towed.”

Baby, you’re a firework

“Police responded to the 200 block of South Second West for a report of a firecracker being thrown from a truck and exploding in a female’s face. Police have been unable to locate the described vehicle at this time but will follow up with local businesses for camera access.”

A surprise

“Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance where a vehicle was driving on Harvard Avenue, and there were kids screaming from it. The complainant wanted to make sure the kids were alright. Upon arrival the vehicle was located parked at a nearby residence. Contact was made with the driver and children. It was confirmed that the kids were alright and were screaming because of a surprise they had found out.”

Drivers, beware of snow

“Police received a report of a traffic complaint that took place a day prior. A vehicle got stuck on the sidewalk and the reporting party wanted police to speak with the driver about driving safely. Police located the driver and warned them about driving in snowy conditions.”