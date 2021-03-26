From vice president to mission president

Forty years ago, a young missionary swept his feet across Thailand. Now, those same feet will impact Thailand’s soil once again. Kelly Burgener, BYU-Idaho’s academic vice president, has been called to serve as the mission president for the Thailand Bangkok mission, reporting July 1.

Burgener has planted his career at BYU-I for the last 31 years. He began as an art faculty member and now works as the academic vice president. His duties include overseeing faculty members, curriculum, and student success.

“I’ve been so blessed,” Burgener said. “I love the classroom, I love teaching, I love the students and I love my subject area. I’ve loved my experiences in the administration. I probably know every faculty member by name. There are 600 of them. It has been a joy to work with the current president and the previous presidents. They’re just so dedicated to doing the work of God among our students. It’s inspiring to meet with them.”

Burgener recalled many experiences as a former young missionary as he prepares to enter the mission field once again 40 years later.

He described that dramatic changes have taken place in Thailand since he served there as a young missionary. He remembered the small, rented homes where living rooms were transformed into chapels.

“A branch might have 30 active members when I was there, and today there are four stakes and two districts,” Burgener said. “There are large wards, they have youth activities, they’re doing youth conferences, and they’re building a temple.”

According to church statistics, Thailand’s membership has increased significantly. There are 23,043 members in Thailand today. The temple is being built in Bangkok, the first temple to be built in mainland Southeast Asia.

The Burgeners have been training for their mission since September. The Mission Leadership Seminar has traditionally been held in Salt Lake City. It is a three-day meeting packed with speeches from each member of the Quorum of the Twelve and each member of the First Presidency. In true COVID-19 era fashion, the training is all virtual. The Burgeners will observe the meeting over a screen in their home.

Burgener plans to come back to BYU-I as a faculty member when his mission has concluded.

Burgener passed on a message to students expressing his belief that if students invest their time in soaking up what they are learning academically, socially and spiritually, they will leave here changed, expanded and happy.

To the faculty, Burgener said, “Investment in the individual lives of students is the place where fulfillment really comes as a part of a long and blessed career. This applies everywhere. You could be an engineer at a manufacturing company and if all you focused on there was your little project, you’re not going to be as fulfilled as you are by the investment in growing other people, and that’s been such a joy in my life.”

Many students and faculty members have been impacted by Burgener’s influence.

“I always think of devotional when I hear someone say ‘Kelly Burgener‘,” said Olivia Giles, a senior studying elementary education. “He has such a strong spirit about him. He will be an incredible mission president.”