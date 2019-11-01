From winning to a new beginning

Playing a different sport each season made life hectic, but somehow, there was still time to bake every day.

Abigale Cotterell, a freshman majoring in general studies, found a new life of baking among a busy sports schedule.

Cotterell began playing basketball, volleyball and softball in second grade. Cotterell’s three sisters and father have played the same sports all their lives.

“When I was younger my dad would say, ‘You’re a Cotterell, this is what we do,'” Cotterell said.

Cotterell watched her sisters play as she grew up because she was the youngest in the family.

“Sports connect my family together,” Cotterell said.

With each family member involved in sports, Cotterell never had time outside of playing or practicing. She loved it that way.

“Our house was always filled with the sounds of sports games going on all the time,” Cotterell said.

She was always wrapped up in sports, until she started a Personal Progress project. Cotterell wanted to learn how to handle money, so she bought and resold candies.

Over time, this little side gig turned into an at-home bakery. It began with candies, then brownies, caramel apples and cookies.

This home bakery is named ‘Abi’s Sweet Shoppe.’ They bake each week, but the number of orders increases during holidays. On the Fourth of July, they sold 30 dozen cookies.

Baking each week became time-consuming, but now that Cotterell is in college, she says she deeply misses it.

“Baking was an escape for me. It was cherished time that I could spend with my mom,” Cotterell said.

Walking into her apartment, she often misses the smell of cookies in the air, as well as playing sports with her family.

“Sports were important, but the people were more important,” Cotterell said.

Sports and baking shaped Cotterell into who she is. Now in college, Cotterell no longer bakes every day.

Instead, she immerses herself in her studies and plays sports on the side. One thing that hasn’t changed though and there are always cookies around.