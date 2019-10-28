Full-ride to no ride

Aubrilyn Jensen, a sophomore studying art, thought she hit the jackpot with a cosmetology school. After figuring out admissions and communicating with the school, she hit a roadblock when they never returned her calls.

“I found out later that week, after being unable to get ahold of them, that they closed for bank fraud,” said Jensen.

Jensen’s aunt found out about the situation and offered up her home in Texas to Jensen.

“I ended up looking through many schools and decided on one, as they had a scholarship competition going on,” Jensen said.

It was a makeup artistry scholarship. Jensen already had an interest in makeup artistry before this opportunity.

“My dad and I were watching ‘Face Off’ one day, and he randomly said, ‘Do you think you would ever do this?’ That’s really what started the whole FX thinking process,” Jensen said.

‘Face Off’ is a television show where FX makeup artists compete in themed challenges.

Jensen was able to create a dragon-inspired makeup look for the scholarship.

“It was all face paint. I fabricated my own horns and made a mohawk button hairstyle that had cornrows on the side. It took me six hours,” Jensen said.

Jensen was awarded a full-ride scholarship for her makeup look.

“The day I received the call that I won, I was in choir. I was grinning so hard,” Jensen said. “It was probably one of the happiest days of my life.”

After graduating high school, Jensen moved from Oregon to Texas.

“I was in school for three days. I came home after class and while I was talking with my aunt, I received a text. All of the cosmetology school’s campuses were officially closed,” Jensen said. “They became bankrupt. I was in shock. I already had a school close on me for fraud, and now this.”

After not finding a better cosmetology school, Jensen moved back home and decided to go on a mission.

“Once I got home, I threw school out of my mind. I knew the deadlines were coming up, though, for colleges,” Jensen said. “My mom told me I should apply, so I did because I didn’t even know what to do anymore.”

Jensen got accepted to BYU-Idaho but left on her mission soon after.

Coming back from her mission to Pocatello, Idaho, Jensen felt that God had opened up all the doors for her to come to school.

Now here at BYU-I, Jensen has been able to explore her creative side by sculpting.

“I honestly didn’t know if I was going to be good at it or not. But just this semester, I’m actually pretty proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Jensen said.

She plans on attending a special effects makeup school after she receives her bachelor’s degree.

“Even though the path was rough, I’m so grateful I am here and not at the cosmetology schools. I love the people here that I’ve met,” Jensen said. “I feel cared about by others, and it’s so nice to feel welcomed here. There are good people here and I feel like this is where I belong.”