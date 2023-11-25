The Teton River Temple, announced Oct. 3, 2021 by President Russell M. Nelson, will be the eighth temple in Idaho.

Planned for a 16.6-acre site at 1419 N. Second E., the new temple is expected to reach three-stories and cover approximately 130,000 square feet.

According to Pew Research Center, Idaho, with its rich heritage of early Church pioneers settling as early as 1855, is home to over 470,000 Church members.

Idaho has the distinction of being the birthplace of several Church presidents, including Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter.

Adding to the uniqueness of the new temple, it will be located on the same street as the existing Rexburg Idaho Temple, situated about 3.1 miles apart. This proximity will make Rexburg one of the smallest cities globally to host two temples.

The Teton River Temple announcement coincides with the 11th anniversary of the Rexburg Idaho Temple.

While specific details of the modular aspects of the temple have not been disclosed, such designs typically allow for easier maintenance and potential expansion.

The new temple’s vast size positions it as either the fifth or sixth-largest temple in the Church, rivaling the Provo Utah Temple’s 128,325 square feet.