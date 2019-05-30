Game night at BYU-Idaho

Sharing is caring!











On May 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., students gathered in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center with boxes of games for Game Night.

A group of ten gathered around a table to play the first game of the night, Avalon, which is similar to Werewolf or Mafia. The objective of Avalon is for the hero to achieve quests as the villains try to stop the hero.

As the game went on, students shared occasional pop culture jokes or caught up from the last Game Night. BYU-Idaho Game Night is a chance for everyone to enjoy board games while making new friends in the process.

Recently, tabletop games have become more popular. According to Financial View, this is the golden age of board games and the popularity of tabletop games has risen because people are tired of always looking at screens.

Board games provide face-to-face interactions and game night plays off this growing trend. Students and friends can come meet new people while playing a variety of games.

After the hero’s success in Avalon, another game called Wingspan began. In Wingspan, players are bird enthusiasts trying to attract birds to their aviary.

“I’ve played games ever since I was little,” said Adrean Garner, a freshman studying child development. “I get to try new games which I love doing.”

Another group of students played Coup, a game where the winner is the last one to hold on to their card.

“Every game is different,” said Ethan Crane, a freshman studying biochemistry.“There is a lot of possibility.”